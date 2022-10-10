(Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. expects its net income to surge to as much as 9.8 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter as the biggest maker of electric-vehicle batteries benefits from strong sales to the automotive industry.

CATL, which is investing heavily in expanding its production capacity, predicted the profit jump of as much as 200% in a stock filing on Monday. The Ningde, Fujian-based company also said net income could top 18 billion yuan in the nine months through September, up 132% on the same period last year.

CATL has made spending commitments in the region of $20 billion to build new, bigger factories at home and abroad including in Hungary with Mercedes-Benz AG, and also plans to tap resource-rich Indonesia for expansion. In August, the manufacturer unveiled half-year results that marked a recovery from a disastrous start to the year. Profit for the six months through June climbed 82% to 8.17 billion yuan, as CATL coped better with the volatility in raw-material costs.

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. reported third-quarter earnings last week that comfortably beat profit and sales expectations, bolstered by demand for EVs and a weak Korean won offsetting high commodity prices.

CATL is expected to release third-quarter results on Oct. 21.

