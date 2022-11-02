(Bloomberg) --

Britishvolt Ltd. said it secured a funding lifeline following reports the company at the heart of Britain’s bid to create an electric-car battery industry was on the brink of entering administration.

The less-than-three year old business will receive a bridging loan that will give it a few weeks to secure longer-term finances, according to statement from the company. Britishvolt said it’s pursuing “positive ongoing discussions” with potential funders and has received approaches from “several more international investors in the past few days.”

Still, it did not name prospective backers or creditors, nor provide details about the short-term funding.

Britishvolt said its nearly 300 employees “voluntarily” agreed to a temporary salary reduction for the month of November to reduce costs.

The company, which previously gained backing from mining giant Glencore Plc, is a key part of the UK’s ambition to build facilities capable of providing batteries for millions of electric vehicles. However, it is yet to secure funding to build one of the biggest cell factories.

The bridging loan is not expected to unlock government funds that depend on the construction of the plant going ahead. Bloomberg News reported last month that Britishvolt had discussed a sale of its site to Inobat, a company chaired by former Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer.

‘Green Revolution’

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to promote electric cars as part of Britain’s “green industrial revolution,” but critics say other countries have offered far greater subsidies and incentives.

In December 2020, Britishvolt announced plans to spend £2.6 billion on its battery plant, with the startup’s Swedish founders -- Orral Nadjari and Lars Carlstrom -- hoping to benefit from rising regulatory pressure to phase out cars that run on fossil fuels. At the time, they announced they had bought the site of a former coal-fired power station in Blyth, in northeastern England.

Britishvolt subsequently said it hoped to employ as many as 3,000 people, with construction beginning in 2021 and the factory churning out lithium-ion batteries by the end of 2023. However, in August this year the company postponed the start of production to mid-2025, citing rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and surging energy costs.

