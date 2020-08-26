Chinese electric-car startup XPeng Inc. rose 41 per cent in its trading debut after raising US$1.5 billion in a U.S. initial public offering.

XPeng’s American depositary shares closed at US$21.22 in New York trading Thursday after rising as much as 67 per cent earlier in the day. The company, with a market value of about US$15 billion, sold 99.7 million shares Wednesday for US$15 each after expanding the size of its offering and pricing the shares above a marketed range.

Strong share price gains this year by Tesla Inc. and NIO Inc. have stoked investor demand in the electric vehicles sector and prompted similar companies to go public. Li Auto Inc., another Chinese EV startup, increased the size of its U.S. IPO in July to raise US$1.26 billion including the so-called greenshoe shares. Li’s shares, which fell 17 per cent Wednesday, are still up 69% from its offer price.

XPeng Vice Chairman Brian Gu said competition among electric vehicle makers is helping speed their adoption.

“There’s a big inflection point we see in the capital markets looking at new energy and smart EV phenomenon,” Gu said in a Bloomberg News interview.

Gu said XPeng plans to introduce a new model yearly - a sedan next year and a larger SUV in 2022. While China will remain the company’s primary market for the foreseeable future, XPeng sees long-term opportunities elsewhere, he said.

Global Aspirations

“Smart EV is a global product,” Gu said. “We have aspirations to be a global company.”

For the six months ended June 30, XPeng said it had a net loss of US$113 million on revenue of US$142 million. XPeng delivered 18,741 of its first vehicle, the G3 SUV, through July 31, according to the company’s filings. It started deliveries of its second model, the P7 sedan, in May, shipping 1,966 units by July 31, according to its filings.

The depositary shares are worth two ordinary Class A shares. The company’s voting power is controlled by holders of Class B and Class C shares, which will carry 10 and five votes each, respectively.

Guangzhou-based XPeng closed its latest funding round for a total of US$900 million, according to its filings. Qatar Investment Authority put in US$100 million, while Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invested another US$100 million, the company said in the prospectus. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. also contributed US$215 million, boosting its investment in XPeng.

The offering was led by Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. XPeng is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol XPEV.