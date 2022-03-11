Electric Last Mile Discloses SEC Probe, Says It Will Need Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it’s under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, just weeks after both its chairman and chief executive offer resigned following an internal probe of improper stock purchases.

The electric-vehicle startup learned of the investigation by the SEC’s Division of Enforcement on March 7, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

James Taylor, its CEO, and Executive Chairman Jason Luo resigned last month after an internal probe discovered improper share purchases before the company announced plans to go public via a SPAC in December 2020.

Taylor was going to stay on as a consultant for two years, but since then the company has “notified Mr. Taylor of its decision to terminate the consulting agreement,” according to the latest filing.

Electric Last Mile, based in Troy, Michigan, also warned that it will need to raise cash to bring its planned vehicles to market.

“The company currently believes it has sufficient cash to continue operations through sometime between July and September 2022,” says ELMS in the filing. “The Company will not be able to launch the Urban Delivery, Urban Utility or any other vehicle without obtaining such additional liquidity.”

The company intends to cooperate fully with the SEC investigation, the filing said. At this point, Electric Last Mile can’t predict the eventual scope, duration or outcome of this matter.

