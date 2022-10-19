(Bloomberg) -- Regional Australian airline Rex said operating costs on short flights will plummet by as much as 50% with the introduction of electric- and hydrogen-powered aircraft in coming years.

Rex plans to start trials in early 2024 using Saab 340 aircraft retrofitted with the new power trains, Deputy Chairman John Sharp said at a conference in Sydney Thursday.

The expected lower operating costs will open up new routes that aren’t viable with turbine engines, while fares will fall and services will become more frequent, Sharp said. The converted planes will suit short hops of about an hour such as Sydney-Wagga Wagga, he said.

Rex announced a partnership with drive-train manufacturer Dovetail Electric Aviation in July. Dovetail said at the time it expects to achieve certification for the converted aircraft within four years.

Rex, formally listed as Regional Express Holdings Ltd., will still use turbine-powered Saab 340s on longer regional flights.

