(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric-truck startup backed by Amazon.com Inc., has selected underwriters for an initial public offering that could come this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rivian is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Rivian could seek a value of about $70 billion when it goes public, according to the people. Bloomberg News previously reported it could seek a valuation of about $50 billion.

No final decision has been made and the details of its potential listing could change, the people said.

Representatives for JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A representative for Goldman Sachs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rivian was worth $27.6 billion when it announced in January that it had raised $2.65 billion from backers including T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Fidelity Investments and Amazon, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

The company is among several electric-vehicle startups trying to bring new vehicles to market and take on industry leader Tesla Inc.

