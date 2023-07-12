(Bloomberg) -- The race to unearth metals needed for the clean-energy transition has become so intense that even Argentina — a country where in the recent past companies had been more likely to head for the exit — drew record foreign investment last year. Flows into Argentina grew 123%, with the lithium and copper industries contributing billions of dollars. In South America, only Uruguay and Paraguay saw bigger investment increases. Despite tight capital controls, protectionism and political volatility — driving locals scarred by past crises to pull cash out — the voracious global appetite for lithium means miners and battery makers aren’t deterred.

