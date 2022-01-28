(Bloomberg) -- Electrolux Professional AB and Middleby Corp. are among those competing to acquire a roughly $1.2 billion ice machine business being sold by Italy’s Ali Group Srl, according to people familiar with the matter.

The appliance makers have made the shortlist in the auction for Manitowoc Ice, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A winner could be announced this quarter, the people said.

Representatives for Ali and Electrolux Professional declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Middleby didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Ali acquired Manitowoc Ice as part of its takeover of food services company Welbilt Inc., agreed last year. It’s now selling the business to clear regulatory hurdles linked to the Welbilt purchase as it already owns the Scotsman and Ice-O-Matic ice machine brands. Middleby had agreed a deal to take over Welbilt before Ali, a maker of gelato dispensers, coffee machines, and donut fryers, swooped in with a higher offer.

A sale of Manitowoc Ice would add to a strong run for industrials dealmaking in Europe. The value of such transactions in the region hit $339 billion last year, the second-highest annual total on record, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

French conglomerate Schneider Electric SE is another name looking to add to the dealflow as it weighs a sale of three assets including its $1 billion industrial automation and control unit, people familiar with the matter said this week.

