Electrolux to Cut 1,700 Jobs to Reduce Costs in Group Revamp

(Bloomberg) -- Electrolux AB will cut almost 1,700 jobs and take a charge of 1.6 billion Swedish kronor ($164 million) to reduce spending as the Swedish household-appliance maker battles increased raw material and tariff costs.

The redundancies will affect about 875 positions at the consumer business and about 800 manufacturing staff in Hungary, the Stockholm-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. The positions will be eliminated as Electrolux invests in automation and outsources production of vacuum cleaners.

The measures are intended to generate additional annual savings of about 500 million kronor from 2022.

