(Bloomberg) -- Electronic Arts shares plunged the most since January 2016 after management delayed the release of Battlefield V and slashed its outlook for fiscal year net bookings. Analysts were almost unanimous in lowering their 12-month price targets as the four-week delay continued what Morgan Stanley called “a series of missteps.” While Baird’s Colin Sebastian pointed out a potential “silver lining” since it was “final adjustments” that spurred the delay. The stock erased a chunk of its year-to-date gain and was among the worst performers in the S&P 500 on more than four times a typical day’s trading volume.

Here’s what Wall Street analysts are saying:

Goldman Sachs (Christopher Merwin)

Delayed launch, foreign exchange headwinds and a reduced mobile outlook prompted Electronic Arts to lower its fiscal year 2019 net bookings view. Goldman cut its estimate to $5.3b from $5.9b and trimmed expectations for 2019 EPS to $4.89 from $5.22

“For the rest of the group, we believe this news is a clear positive, as a later November 20 release date for Battlefield may push more demand to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Black Ops IV, both of which are being released in October.”

Reiterates buy and lowers price target to $144 from $158.

Piper Jaffray (Michael Olson)

“Despite the disappointment of a reduction in guidance, the resulting downward move inEA shares will likely prove to be a long-term buying opportunity, given the significantpotential for continued op margin expansion in the coming years.”

EA’s “execution has proven ‘choppy’ vs other major publishers and today is another example of this ongoing issue.”

Maintains overweight and curbs price target to $148 from $165

Morgan Stanley (Brian Nowak)

Delayed release of the key title Battlefield game “continues a series of missteps (e.g. Star Wars, FIFA) that, in our view, increase the need for improvements to EA’s dev/testing process.”

“This new release date, the week of Black Friday, is also likely to negatively impact Battlefield’s average selling price (as it will likely have to discount to compete against the other titles).”

The “unfortunate Battlefield misstep” raises further questions about “EA’s gamedevelopment and testing processes and whether they need refinement and/or improvement.”

Reiterates equal-weight and drops price target to $122 from $130

Baird (Colin Sebastian)

“While there may be some lingering concerns over EA product development and execution, we believe a one-month delay in exchange for a stronger game is likely a worthwhile tradeoff.”

November may offer a better release window to avoid being squeezed between Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops IV. “Experience suggests there is usually a favorable trade-off over the longer term when sacrificing near-term sales for improved product quality.”

Delay is a slight positive for Activision Blizzard Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and other publishers with October releases, given “the already congested AAA release slate.”

Reiterates outperform and $154 price target

Bloomberg Intelligence (Matthew Kanterman)

“Electronic Arts’ decision to postpone the release of Battlefield V by four weeks is a prudent move to avoid launching a key title a week ahead of Take-Two’s much-hyped Red Dead Redemption 2, which could jeopardize the EA game’s sales potential even if the company shifts some bookings into next year.”

“More worrisome is EA’s reduction in its expectations for full-year mobile growth.”

