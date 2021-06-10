Electronic Arts Hit by Hackers Who Took Source Code and Tools

(Bloomberg) -- Electronic Arts Inc., the video-game giant behind the Battlefield, Sims and Madden NFL franchises, said that hackers have stolen game source code and related internal tools.

A limited amount of material was taken, and the hack isn’t expected to affect games or Electronic Arts’ business, the company said Thursday in an emailed statement.

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen,” the Redwood City, California-based company said. “No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy.”

Electronic Arts has already tightened its security since the incident, it said. “We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

Motherboard previously reported on the incident, which sent shares of Electronic Arts down as much as 2.4% on Thursday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.