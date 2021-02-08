(Bloomberg) -- Electronic Arts Inc., maker of the Madden football video games, agreed to buy rival Glu Mobile Inc. for $2.1 billion, obtaining titles like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood amid a surge in at-home play during the pandemic.

Electronic Arts, based in Redwood City, California, will pay $12.50 a share for Glu Mobile, according to a statement Monday. That’s a 33% premium over the closing price of $9.39 in New York.

Game play has exploded with people trapped at home by the coronavirus, boosting growth for companies like Electronic Arts. They’ve supplemented that growth with acquisitions of rival companies and game studios.

Glu Mobile was halted for trading after hours. Electronic Arts rose as much as 4% to $148.14.

