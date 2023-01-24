Revenue growth would've doubled if it weren't for production delays: Element Fleet Management CEO

Element Fleet Management Corp. says president and chief executive Jay Forbes will retire this year and will be replaced by CIBC executive Laura Dottori-Attanasio.

The company says Forbes will retire at the company's annual meeting on May 10.

Dottori-Attanasio, currently senior executive vice-president and group head for Canadian personal and business banking at CIBC, is leaving the bank on Feb. 1.

She is expected to join Element on Feb. 15 as president before assuming the CEO role once Forbes steps down.

The company says Forbes will remain a strategic adviser to the CEO and to the board chair for two years following his retirement.

Element is an automotive fleet manager with clients in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EFN, TSX:CM)