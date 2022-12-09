Elephant Carcasses Are Being Found in Botswana. It’s Not Clear How They Died

(Bloomberg) -- For a third year running, the country with the biggest population of elephants is experiencing a mass die-off of the world’s largest land mammals.

Elephants Without Borders, a Botswanan non-profit organization, found more than 50 carcasses in Linyanti, near the Chobe National Park in the north of the country, mostly near natural water sources in recent months, according to documents seen by Bloomberg, which include photographs of the dead animals lying in a state of decay in the dry savanna. The bodies still had their tusks, indicating that they hadn’t been killed by poachers.

The number of elephant deaths is yet to be confirmed officially and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks will issue a statement next week with further details, Kabelo Senyatso, the department’s director said Friday in an emailed response to questions.

The deaths are confounding conservationists in Botswana where about 130,000 African savanna elephants roam. In 2020, after months of speculation, it was determined that at least 330 of the animals died from a neurotoxin produced by a cyanobacteria found in the silt of waterholes. Last year, that cause was ruled out when at least 39 carcasses were found.

Elephants Without Borders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In other documents seen by Bloomberg, government veterinarians offered a number of possible causes ranging from the cyanobacteria to poisonous invasive plants and starvation. The carcasses showed signs of hemorrhaging and their posture indicated painful feet.

Fresh carcasses are being sought so a more accurate assessment can be made.

