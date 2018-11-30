(Bloomberg) -- State-controlled utility Eletrobras was among Brazil’s biggest stock decliners on Friday as the appointment of a little-known military admiral to lead the energy and mines ministry -- which will be involved in utility privatizations -- disappointed financial markets.

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s selection of Bento Albuquerque to lead the ministry raises uncertainties for investors, who had been expecting someone with more experience in business and finance, said Vitor Sousa, an analyst at Brasil Plural who covers the power industry.

“In general lines, the appointment was negative. It brings more doubts than certainties for investors,” Sousa said by phone, citing concerns about “the revival of old practices,” including more intervention in the sector.

Read More: Brazil Energy Ministry Gets an Admiral to Tackle Privatizations

Eletrobras shares fell as much as 5 percent after the announcement, the most in three weeks, and were down 2.5 percent at 28.53 reais at 12:15 p.m. in Sao Paulo.

