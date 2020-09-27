(Bloomberg) -- Mexican police are investigating the killing of 11 people in a nightclub in one of the country’s most violent states, local media reported.

Seven men and four women were shot dead in the early hours of Sunday at the club in the city of Jaral del Progreso in Guanajuato state in central Mexico.

The four women worked as dancers, according to the reports. One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Six gunmen are believed to have carried out the attack, according to Milenio newspaper.

Organized crime has turned Guanajuato into one of Mexico’s violent states, with more than 47 police officers killed last year, leading President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to bolster security. The head of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel linked to fuel theft in the state was captured last month after he threatened the president in response to a crackdown.

Seven other people were killed in two separate shootings elsewhere in Guanajuato this weekend, according to El Financiero.

Guanajuato is also home to San Miguel de Allende, a picturesque town popular with travelers and expatriates, but one that has become the latest tourist hot-spot cowed by gang violence.

