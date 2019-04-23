(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Debt ratios of euro-area governments may have fallen in 2018 from a year earlier, but they’re still substantially higher than before the 2008 financial crisis, according to data published Tuesday. Eleven euro-zone countries had debt ratios higher than 60 percent of GDP -- the European Union ceiling -- with the highest registered in Greece, Italy and Portugal.

