(Bloomberg) -- Eleven hikers were found dead after a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, with authorities still searching for 15 more people trapped on the mountain, an official said on Monday.

The national search and rescue agency helped evacuate 49 hikers from Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province, about 400 kilometers (249 miles) southwest of Singapore. Indonesia stretches along the Pacific Ocean’s “ring of fire” zone of active volcanoes and tectonic faults.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.