(Bloomberg) -- Eleven Madison Park explored raising hourly wages by 33% in September but scrapped those plans after a negative New York Times review, according to Business Insider.

The three-Michelin-starred restaurant, which ranked No. 1 on the World’s Best 50 Restaurants list in 2017, had planned to announce wage and menu-price increases in a draft op-ed that read: “It is absurd and unjust that people working in the kitchens and dining rooms of some of the finest restaurants in the world can barely afford their own food and rent. We’re going to ensure that everybody working at Eleven Madison Park will receive a living wage of at least twenty dollars per hour.”

Most kitchen workers earn $15 an hour at the $335-a-person restaurant.

Although the op-ed was never published, inflation and a labor shortage has pushed discussion of workers’ rights to the forefront as a movement to unionize grows across the US. In a statement sent to Bloomberg, a spokesperson said: “Our Team at Eleven Madison Park has always represented the backbone of this restaurant, and it is only through their hard work, dedication and partnership that we have been able to lead the way on issues of sustainability and healthy eating. At the same time, restaurant workers have historically been among the least appropriately compensated. We are on the right path on this issue and will continue forward.”

After being closed for 15 months during the coronavirus pandemic, chef Daniel Humm reopened the restaurant with a vegan-only menu in June 2021. “A year ago, I didn’t know if there would be Eleven Madison Park,” Humm said at the time, “I was laying off people and looking at bankruptcy.”

There were approximately 15,000 people on the wait list when the restaurant debuted its vegan lineup. Bloomberg’s review from opening night praised a cucumber dish that “consists of minutely chopped, compressed cucumbers” and which “takes two cooks all day, every day to chop and prep.” But the Times review, which came out in October 2021, noted that the beets course “tastes like Lemon Pledge and smells like a burning joint.”

The restaurant did not respond to request for comment as to whether it plans to raise wages.

