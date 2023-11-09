(Bloomberg) -- Sometimes it’s easy to see the problems coming. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are concluding the most aggressive tightening campaigns since the 1980s, aiming to quell inflation by cooling overheated economies. In China the real estate sector, which until recently was the main driver of growth, is in crisis.

Small wonder, then, that the worldwide outlook is less than stellar. Bloomberg Economics forecasts global gross domestic product expanding 2.7% in 2024, down from 3% in 2023 and a run rate of 3.5% before the pandemic. We see a downturn—classified as a recession in advanced economies and growth markedly below the long-run average in emerging markets—in 11 of the 34 countries we cover.

With that total including the giant US and Chinese economies, we anticipate that at different points in the next 15 months more than half of global GDP will be in recession. The Israel-Hamas conflict is a human tragedy. Absent a spillover into a broader regional conflict that causes a sharp rise in oil prices, it’s unlikely to significantly shift the global economic outlook.

In the US, there’s still hope for a soft landing—and it’s a close call. Our view, though, is that 525 basis points of rate hikes, a steep increase in oil prices, and risks such as the United Auto Workers strike as well as dysfunction in Washington and a possible government shutdown will likely tip the economy into a mild downturn starting around the end of the year.

In China, at the peak of the bubble, real estate supply was running 30% above demand. So far it’s dropped 18%. We think there will be enough stimulus to cushion the rest of the distance back to balance. China’s statisticians should—without raising too many eyebrows—be able to announce growth for 2024 around 5%. But for many it won’t feel like that, and risks are to the downside.

In the euro area, model forecasts suggest 450 basis points of rate hikes from the ECB should result in a painful recession. Robust household balance sheets and a services sector still playing catch-up after the pandemic mean we think the more likely outcome is stagnation. The UK won’t be quite so lucky; we expect a mild downturn, starting by yearend.

The picture isn’t entirely gloomy. If the Fed can get from above 7% on its preferred PCE inflation gauge all the way back to the 2% target with just a mild downturn, that would be a lucky escape. Likewise, if China can deflate a bubble that’s seen property values swell to 350% of GDP with merely a slowdown rather than recession and financial crisis, that’s a win.

There will be outperformers. India, with its trident of progrowth reform, favorable demographics and geopolitical tailwinds, stands out. A pivot back to orthodoxy will be painful but may make Turkey investable again. The same high oil prices that add to recession risk in the US and Europe will boost income for Saudi Arabia and other producers.

Excluding China, emerging markets as a group are set to outperform, with growth edging up from 3.6% this year to 3.8% next, even as advanced economies slump from 1.4% to 0.8%. With the US, Europe and China all underperforming, though, the big picture is an unsurprisingly dreary outlook for global growth.

For the Fed and other major central banks, that means the focus of attention is set to transition from inflation nosebleeds to unemployment headaches. We think the global central bank rate is set to peak at 7% at the end of 2023, and by the end of 2024 it will have fallen to 5.8%. Even as growth disappoints, that swing to a loosening cycle will provide support for markets.

Politics—with consequential elections looming in Taiwan, the US and Russia—is set to provide frequent reminders that the causes of slow growth and high inflation are structural as well as cyclical.

In Taiwan, voters will head to the polls on Jan. 13 to pick a successor to President Tsai Ing-wen. Polls show Vice President Lai Ching-te with a plurality of support, but the race remains too close to predict. Lai, who earlier in his career was a vocal supporter of Taiwan independence, is viewed with deep suspicion by a Beijing that’s already tracking developments with a wary eye.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin has been channeling resources toward troops in Ukraine, in the face of a counteroffensive. There’s only one possible winner in March’s election. Still, if history is any guide, the runup will see more spending on voters hit by high inflation and the privations of war—meaning less for the battlefield.

The US, meanwhile, is barreling toward a November 2024 election, and the stakes are high. A replay of the 2020 race would see an octogenarian President Joe Biden facing off against a septuagenarian ex-President Donald Trump. Throw in intense partisan rivalry, and fears of a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection into the mix, and the result appears unlikely to be edifying.

The consequences of the US race will play out around the world. The Trump wing of the Republican Party is less than 100% in support of funding for Ukraine—raising the battlefield stakes ahead of the vote. With China-bashing a proven vote winner, tensions between Washington and Beijing will likely rise. Combined Lai and Trump wins would test fragile stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Catastrophic outcomes are possible. A crisis in the Strait could leave the world without semiconductors. That’s an enormous negative supply shock that would dwarf the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tipping global GDP into contraction and sending prices soaring for everything from laptops to automobiles.

More likely, though, is a steady slow burn from geoeconomic fragmentation. That means lower growth, as the benefits from trade, cross-border investment and technology transfer are lost. It also means higher inflation—partly because geopolitical risks are shifting production away from the lowest-cost locations, partly because negative supply shocks (such as when Russia turned off Europe’s gas) will become more frequent.

Putting numbers on the cost remains an exercise in speculation—no one knows how far or how fast global ties will fray. In a worst-case scenario, though, they will be high. The International Monetary Fund estimates the long-term cost of a significant increase in trade barriers at 7% of global GDP.

In addition to 11 recessions and three very consequential elections, 2024 should also supply the answer to a question: Six years after Trump started the US-China trade war, four years after the Covid-19 virus exploded from Wuhan to the world, and almost two years after Putin’s tanks rolled across the border into Ukraine, will the world economy finally get back to normal? Probably not.

