(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co.’s new weight-loss drug Zepbound is now available at US pharmacies, offering an alternative to rival medications like Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy as supply issues persist.

Zepbound was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in early November as a treatment for people with obesity. Patients with a prescription from their doctor will now be able to get the drug, which was added to the list of available drugs for Express Scripts and Cigna Healthcare this month, Lilly said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have to work hand-in-hand with employers, government and healthcare industry partners to remove barriers and make Zepbound available to those who need it,” Rhonda Pacheco, Lilly’s group vice president for diabetes and obesity, said in the statement.

The drug costs $1,059.87 for a month’s supply before rebates. That’s cheaper than Wegovy, a similar weight-loss shot made by Novo Nordisk, which is $1,349 for a month’s supply. Lilly in its statement noted that people with insurance coverage won’t pay that much, though weight-loss drugs aren’t widely covered by many plans yet.

In trials, patients who received the highest dose of Zepbound lost on average 18% of their body weight — slightly more than similar, but not comparable trials, testing Wegovy. The cheaper price coupled with better weight-loss efficacy means uptake of Zepbound will likely outpace Wegovy, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Shah said in a note. Sales of Zepbound could top $26 billion by 2030, he said.

Patients with a prescription can get the drug at retail and mail-order pharmacies nationwide, Lilly said. The drugmaker also said it’s continuing to “invest in the expansion of its global manufacturing footprint to address the expected demand for innovative new treatments.” Weight-loss and appetite suppressant diabetes shots, including Lilly’s Mounjaro, have been in and out of supply.

