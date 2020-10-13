(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. said enrollment of participants in a clinical trial of its antibody treatment for Covid-19 has been paused due to a potential safety concern.

The independent data safety monitoring board recommended pausing enrollment in the U.S. government-sponsored trial, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The company didn’t provide any information about what caused the data panel to recommend the pause.

“Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study,” said spokeswoman Kathryn Beiser.

Shares of Eli Lilly declined as much as 3.3% in afternoon trading on Tuesday in New York.

The National Institutes of Health is testing Lilly’s experimental monoclonal antibody in ambulatory and hospitalized Covid-19 patients. The trial is known as ACTIV-3, and preliminary data isn’t yet available.

News of the trial pause was first reported by the New York Times.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.