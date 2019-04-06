(Bloomberg) -- An audio clip from 2006 revealed former “The View’” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck almost quit the show during a commercial break following a heated on-air discussion with Barbara Walters on the morning-after pill.

Variety released the audio recordings Friday. They were obtained by Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote a book on the show titled: “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.”’

The tape shows Hasselbeck was soon persuaded back into the show. She posted a statement on Instagram on Friday where she didn’t back down on her stance but said she got emotional at the time.

“Yes-There were times when I was quite humanly reactive. I used a bad word when frustrated. I was pregnant with Taylor and a big conversation about the value and the lives of the unborn took place at the View,” Hasselbeck wrote in post.

