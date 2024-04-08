(Bloomberg) -- Like other major universities, the University of Southern California has poured resources into expanding its health system. But it’s coming at a cost.

Moody’s Ratings downgraded USC a notch to Aa2 last month, citing underperformance from its growing health system. Similarly, the agency lowered its outlook for Emory University to negative in January, citing “current and expected future weak operating performance stemming largely from Emory Healthcare.”

The moves reveal a difficult reality: The medical complexes that burnish universities’ reputations and bring in significant revenue are also becoming a drag on financial performance. The credit impact on USC, a marquee school that saw almost 82,000 applicants for its incoming freshman class, reflects both the growing importance of health-care revenue at many universities and the significant pressures facing even renowned hospital systems whose resources draw far-flung patients.

“These systems are not immune to the industry headwinds, which have created an enormous amount of expense pressure,” said Jason Appleson, head of municipal bonds at PGIM Fixed Income.

USC — whose alumni include Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, Star Wars creator George Lucas and actors Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and John Wayne — has pushed to raise its profile in recent decades, including the launch of a $6 billion fundraising drive in 2011. Its endowment grew by more than $330 million to $7.7 billion last year, according to its student newspaper, though its growing popularity also put it in the center of a 2019 admissions bribery scandal.

The school’s investments in health care are a key part of those efforts. Its sprawling system includes the 401-bed Keck Hospital, which also serves as a teaching hospital for the university’s medical students.

Health-care systems — academic and otherwise — seek growth to give themselves more heft to better negotiate with insurers and attract patients. For universities, that push to expand increases their exposure to the costs and financial burdens involved.

“I can’t think of a case where that exposure is shrinking,” said Michael Osborn, lead analyst for higher education at Moody’s in an interview. “It’s growing in most, if not all cases. So you have a lot of universities where half their revenue is coming from patient care.”

At USC, health-care receipts accounted for some 40% of operating revenue in fiscal 2023, Osborn estimates. At Emory, it accounted for almost two-thirds of the university’s $8.5 billion in consolidated operating revenue in the period, according to Moody’s analyst Mary Cooney.

Many academic health systems issue debt as a separate entity from the school to which they are attached, which both insulates the university and, Osborn said, provides more visibility into their financial performance. Some of those systems, including Tufts Medicine and Yale New Haven Health System, have had their credit ratings downgraded in the last year or so amid losses.

Read more: Yale University Hospital Has Rating Dinged After Operating Loss

Though revenue is rebounding at many hospitals, margins are narrower than they were before the pandemic, when costs for labor and supplies spiked higher.

“It is our expectation that hospital margins will not return to pre-Covid levels and profitability will continue to weigh on the universities that these hospitals are embedded in,” PGIM’s Appleson said.

For its part, USC remains committed to “proactively invest in long-term strategic initiatives,” a spokesperson for the school said in a statement. “As a result, we are experiencing greater exposure to the health-care industry and a growing operating expense base and debt portfolio.”

The school also noted it has high ratings and excellent access to the capital markets.

A representative for Emory declined to comment.

USC has a younger health system that requires more investment, so it will take time for margins to improve, Osborn said. While the university may have the wherewithal to manage those growing pains, others may find themselves asking hard questions as health-care pressures mount.

“Now, universities must ask, is it generating enough cash flow to fund its growth plan?,” said Osborn. “And if it’s not, then how much debt capacity of the university is it absorbing?”

