(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes again pleaded not guilty to criminal charges after prosecutors added a count of wire fraud.Department of Justice lawyers have been digging into evidence as both sides prepare for trial scheduled to begin in October. In their latest revision, prosecutors earlier this week added a Theranos patient’s laboratory blood test result which the company wired from California to Arizona in 2015.

Holmes entered the latest plea Friday. Charges against her include conspiracy to defraud patients and investors. Holmes also waived a formal reading of the revised indictment in open court. She had also pleaded not guilty in October 2018.

Lance Wade, a lawyer for Holmes, and Abraham Simmons, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, decided in March that Holmes and her former boyfriend and Theranos president Sunny Balwani, who were charged together, should face separate trials. The case is closely watched in Silicon Valley where, before Theranos unraveled due to alleged fraud, the company attracted the backing of some of the leading venture capital firms and achieved a valuation of $9 billion.The case is U.S. v. Holmes and Balwani, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

