The federal judge overseeing the prosecution of Elizabeth Holmes played down her lawyers' concern that it will be hard to pick an unbiased jury for her Silicon Valley trial given the massive publicity around the rise and fall of her blood-testing startup Theranos Inc.

Holmes and her prosecutors will probably be “delighted” or “pleasantly surprised” that there will be prospective jurors “who won’t know anything in depth about this case,” U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said at a Tuesday hearing in San Jose, California, where jury selection is scheduled to begin in August. Davila said he hoped that would be a “great number.”

Holmes had asked the court to call a larger-than-average jury pool and use a longer-than-usual jury questionnaire to weed out jurors who may be prejudiced against her.

Davila told lawyers he did some editing to the draft questionnaires that each side submitted and “candidly deleted” some questions.

“We’ll have to find middle ground,” Davila said. “Where both sides should be able to present their case in a fair manner.”

