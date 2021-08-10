(Bloomberg) -- The judge handling Elizabeth Holmes’s upcoming criminal trial is weighing a media request to pry open sealed, non-public information about prosecutors’ psychological evaluation of the Theranos Inc. founder.U.S. District Judge Edward Davila last year permitted the evaluation after Holmes indicated she may want a trauma expert to testify about a “mental disease or defect.” Legal experts reading between the lines said Holmes was perhaps testing a legal argument that she was traumatized from a relationship.Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the Wall Street Journal, has surmised that prosecutors sought to block the defense expert from testifying at Holmes’s trial scheduled to start at the end of the month. The company argues in a court filing that while Davila has presumably made a decision whether the expert can testify, details of the tussle as well as his ruling remain improperly shielded from the public, in violation of free-speech rights.“Those judicial documents are subject to the First Amendment right of presumed public access,” Steven D. Zansberg, a lawyer for Dow Jones, said in the filing.

Read More: Holmes’s Silence on Mental Defense Spurs Prosecutors’ QuestionsThe company goes further in its demand, arguing that documents in the case that describe the psychological condition Holmes raised as a defense to the fraud charges against her should also be unsealed.There are no grounds to “keep under seal, as supposedly ‘privileged,’ any portion of those documents that describe or discuss the defendant’s claimed mental or psychological condition,” according to the filing.

John Carreyrou, a Wall Street Journal reporter, broke a series of stories about Theranos that provoked regulatory and media scrutiny that eventually led the company’s unraveling.

Lance Wade, a lawyer representing Holmes, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about Dow Jones & Co.’s request.The case is U.S. v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

