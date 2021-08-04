Aug 4, 2021
Elizabeth Holmes Judge Won’t Block Theranos Patient Complaint Evidence
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes lost her bid to to suppress evidence of Theranos Inc. customer complaints and blood testing results as evidence at her criminal fraud trial scheduled to start at the end of the month.
The ruling Wednesday from the federal judge handling the case also rejected the former Theranos CEO’s request to exclude findings from a regulatory report by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that proved damaging to the company.
