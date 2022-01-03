(Bloomberg) -- The 12-person jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial told the judge it’s struggling to reach a consensus on 3 of the 11 securities fraud charges she faces.

“We are unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three of the counts,” the jurors said Monday in a note to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that was read out in court on the seventh day of deliberations. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit the 37-year-old founder of Theranos Inc.

