(Bloomberg) -- Former Theranos Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Holmes is exploring a “mental disease” defense for her criminal fraud trial, in one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched cases.Disclosure that Holmes may rely on such a defense was revealed Wednesday when the judge overseeing the case ruled that government prosecutors can examine Holmes. The ruling was in response to the former CEO’s plan to introduce evidence of her “mental disease or defect” or other mental condition “bearing on the issue of guilt,” according to the filing.

Holmes and her former boyfriend, ex-Theranos president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, are accused of falsely claiming that the company’s devices could perform myriad tests with a single drop of blood and of duping investors and defrauding doctors and patients who trusted the results. Theranos, which attracted the backing of high-profile investors and leading venture capital firms, was valued at $9 billion before unraveling over the alleged fraud.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, decided in March that Holmes and Balwani, who were charged together, should face separate trials.

Holmes’s trial was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to start in March. Balwani’s trial will follow.

The case is U.S. v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

