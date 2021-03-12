Elizabeth Holmes Pregnancy Likely to Delay Trial by Six Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, her lawyers and the government said in a court filing requesting a six-week delay for her fraud trial which was due to start July 13.

“On March 2, 2021, counsel for defendant advised the government that defendant is pregnant, with an expected due date in July 2021,” prosecutors and Holmes’s lawyers said in the filing Friday. “In light of this development, it is not feasible to begin the trial on July 13, 2021, as currently scheduled.”

The two sides asked for the trial to start Aug. 31 instead.

