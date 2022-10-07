Elizabeth Holmes’s Ex Sees Her Bid for New Trial and Antes Up

(Bloomberg) -- If Elizabeth Holmes stands to get a new fraud trial after a government witness showed up at her home uninvited and sounding remorseful, her convicted ex-boyfriend deserves the same chance.

So says a lawyer for former Theranos Inc. President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who on Thursday asked the judge who presided over both executives’ trials to let his client piggy-back on the blood-testing startup founder’s bid for a retrial.

If US District Judge Edward Davila agrees, the ex-partners could both appear at an Oct. 17 hearing in a common quest to challenge the credibility of a former Theranos lab director, Adam Rosendorff, whose testimony was damning for both of them.

The judge already has made it clear his only concern is to confirm that Rosendorff gave truthful testimony, regardless of whatever regrets he may have in hindsight.

Balwani’s lawyer used the same word as Holmes’s attorney and the judge -- “extraordinary” -- to describe the highly unusual scene that unfolded in August when Rosendorff arrived at the Holmes household and allegedly told her current partner that he had such misgivings about his testimony that he couldn’t sleep.

Rosendorff’s expression of extreme discomfort with the government’s presentation of his testimony “may be the tip of the iceberg,” the attorney, Jeffrey Coopersmith said in a court filing. Rosendorff “was at least as central to Mr. Balwani’s trial as he was to Ms. Holmes.”

Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of defrauding investors and conspiracy for her role in the collapse of the startup she founded that reached a peak valuation of $9 billion. Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of similar counts, as well as defrauding patients.

Their requests for new trials are routine for white-collar defendants, and rarely granted. Legal experts have said that whatever remorse Rosendorff may have, the judge would be unlikely to throw out Holmes’s conviction absent any statement that he lied or didn’t testify accurately.

But Davila’s willingness to delay Holmes’s sentencing to hear for himself from Rosendorff has created a low-probability opening for both defendants in what has so far seemed like an airtight outcome.

If granted, the hearing would put Holmes and Balwani in the same room for the first time since well before they faced separate juries. Their trials were separated after Holmes accused Balwani of sexually, physically and verbally abusing her, which he denied.

By all accounts so far, Rosendorff didn’t get his wish to speak to Holmes, and instead voiced grievances to her partner, Billy Evans. But his lament about the outcome of the trial in light of a dedicated work ethic at Theranos is at odds with what he told jurors, Coopersmith argues.

On the witness stand, Rosendorff told jurors about the failings of Theranos’ blood-testing technology, how he tried to flag the problems, and Balwani’s indifference to the lab director’s concerns, according to the filing.

“Testimony that everyone at Theranos was working hard on meaningful projects -- and did the best they could -- is a far cry from Dr. Rosendorff’s repeated claims at trial that his orders were ignored, that the company was not interested in regulatory compliance or patient safety, and that Mr. Balwani repeatedly ignored his concerns,” Coopersmith in the filing.

Coopersmith said he wouldn’t expect the judge to undo Balwani’s conviction based on what’s been revealed so far.

“But because any potential government misconduct or inaccuracies in Dr. Rosendorff’s testimony would affect Mr. Balwani’s verdict at least as much as they would Ms. Holmes’, he seeks the same opportunity to explore these exculpatory facts at the evidentiary hearing.”

The case is US v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

