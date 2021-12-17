(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer for Elizabeth Holmes made his final push to persuade jurors to find the former Theranos Inc. founder not guilty of criminal fraud charges.

Closing arguments in the trial that began in San Jose, California, in early September are the last chance for both sides to sway jurors before they begin deliberating. The jury must decide whether the 37-year-old entrepreneur is guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges filed in 2018, the same year Theranos collapsed after previously reaching a valuation of $9 billion.

Prosecutors will likely have the last word at the trial. After Holmes’s lawyer, Kevin Downey, finishes his arguments the government gets a chance to present a rebuttal. Afterward, the judge handling the case will instruct the jury about rules and legal considerations as they weigh the evidence. The jury may begin deliberating as early as Friday afternoon.

Holmes faces as long as 20 years in prison if she’s convicted, although a sentence that long is highly unlikely.

The case is U.S. v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

