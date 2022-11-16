Elizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay Debts

(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes fired back at federal prosecutors’ claim that she’s shielding family assets to avoid paying back victims of her fraud.

The government “suggests that Ms. Holmes’ sentence should be imposed based on the assumption that a private citizen uninvolved in the offense conduct (Ms. Holmes’ partner) should marry her and have his extended family pay her debts,” according to a filing by Holmes’s lawyers. “That is an unfounded suggestion.”

When Holmes is sentenced Friday in the highest-profile criminal case in Silicon Valley history, the government is urging the judge to send her to prison for 15 years and order her to pay $800 million in restitution to investors in the failed blood-testing startup.

Prosecutors said in their sentencing recommendation memo that the amount “may dwarf her ability to pay,” noting that her “modest assets” are outweighed by $450,000 in loans for her civil settlement with securities regulators and more than $30 million in liabilities for legal fees.

But the government also said the US Probation Office reported that Holmes’s family “appears to have substantial assets,” and that the former CEO “is managing her affairs to avoid subjecting their assets to any judgment in this case.”

Holmes said in Monday’s filing that her “financial condition should not come as a surprise.”

“The reason Ms. Holmes has essentially no assets is that she was barely an adult when she left Stanford to start the company, she received a regular salary and did not cash out her shares, she has been unable to work since 2018,” her lawyers wrote, adding that after she was indicted that year, she was unable to invest what assets she did have because her trading accounts were repeatedly closed by financial institutions.

Holmes’s lawyers are asking US District Judge Edward Davila to sentence her to home confinement and community service.

“Ms. Holmes was not driven by greed, as the government apparently cannot help but persist in suggesting despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary,” according to Monday’s filing.

