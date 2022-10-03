(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes’s prison sentencing was delayed because the judge overseeing the Theranos Inc. fraud case is probing whether a key government witness gave truthful testimony at trial after her lawyers said he voiced misgivings during a recent visit to her home.

Holmes has argued she deserves a new trial after Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, showed up at her home on Aug. 8 eager to talk to her about how he thought his testimony last fall had been twisted by prosecutors.

US District Judge Edward Davila expressed skepticism Monday that a full-blown hearing is necessary, but said he wants to know whether Rosendorff told the truth on the witness stand.

“What the court wants to know is, ‘Dr. Rosendorff, do you feel that the government manipulated you in their preparation or any way in regards to their testimony?” he said.

“I’m not interested in his critique of what happened, or his opinion about questions that could have or should have been asked. He’s not a lawyer,” Davila said. “He took an oath to tell the truth, and really what I want to know is, ‘Did you tell the truth?’”

Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of defrauding investors and conspiracy for her role in the collapse of the blood-testing startup she founded that reached a peak valuation of $9 billion. Her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was convicted in July of similar counts, as well as defrauding patients.

Holmes’s sentencing had been scheduled for Oct. 17. Davila directed lawyers to pick a new date between November and January.

