(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes took the witness stand at her criminal fraud trial hours after the government rested its case in the high-profile Silicon Valley prosecution.

The Theranos Inc. founder is being questioned by one of her lawyers, Kevin Downey, in federal court in San Jose, California. The 37-year-old entrepreneur is fighting allegations that she went to great lengths to deceive patients and investors while building the blood-testing startup into a $9 billion company before it collapsed in 2018.

