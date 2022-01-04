(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on four of 11 criminal charges against her. She was found not guilty of four charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three.

Here’s the breakdown of each count:

GUILTY on Count No. 1 (conspiracy) -- Holmes conspired with former Theranos Inc. President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to defraud investors from 2010 to 2015.

NOT GUILTY on Count No. 2 (conspiracy) -- Charge of conspiring with Balwani to defraud Theranos patients from 2013 to 2016.

NO VERDICT on Count No. 3 (wire fraud) -- A former money manager and financial planner from Houston claimed that after investing about $1 million in the company when it was young, he tried in vain for years to get straight answers about the blood-testing startup from Holmes and Balwani.

NO VERDICT on Count No. 4 (wire fraud) -- Chris Lucas, a venture capitalist whose uncle, Donald Lucas, was an early Theranos investor and had served on the startup’s board, claimed he poured about $5 million in the company knowing it was a risk, but confident that it had good prospects with Holmes at the helm.

NO VERDICT on Count No. 5 (wire fraud) -- An executive of a Dallas-based real estate investment firm who had overseen an early $2 million investment in Theranos claimed he approved investing an additional $5 million after listening to Holmes on a 2013 conference call with investors -- a recording of which was played for the jury.

GUILTY on Count No. 6 (wire fraud) -- Brian Grossman, a hedge fund manager at PFM Health Sciences, claimed he did extensive research on Theranos before buying $96 million of private shares in the startup on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds and a “friends and family fund” for less wealthy individuals.

GUILTY on Count No. 7 (wire fraud) -- An investment adviser for the Betsy DeVos and her relatives claimed Holmes courted the family with voluminous investment binders, private conversations, a lengthy tour of the company, and a personalized on-site blood test.

GUILTY on Count No. 8 (wire fraud) -- An estate lawyer for Henry Kissinger said he helped Theranos line up investments totaling $370 million from from some of the wealthiest families in the U.S. -- the Waltons, the Coxes, the Oppenheimers and the DeVoses.

NOT GUILTY on Count No. 10 (wire fraud) -- A patient claimed she got a false positive HIV antibody result on a Theranos blood test.

NOT GUILTY on Count No. 11 (wire fraud) -- A patient claimed a faulty Theranos test result led him to believe he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

NOT GUILTY on Count 12 (wire fraud) -- Theranos spent $1.1 million on advertising to encourage consumers to patronize company-branded wellness centers.

NOTE: Count No. 9 was withdrawn by prosecutors during the trial.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.