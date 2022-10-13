(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes’s chances of winning a new trial grew slimmer after a key witness said he stands by his testimony and denounced her efforts to “make him look like a liar.”

Lawyers for the Theranos Inc. founder last month raised concerns about an unusual visit to her home in August by a former lab director at the blood-testing startup and persuaded a judge to revisit whether he was honest on the witness stand.

Holmes’s team says Adam Rosendorff expressed deep misgivings about what he said at trial and has suggested he may have exaggerated the truth under pressure from federal prosecutors.

Rosendorff refuted that depiction in a court filing Wednesday, saying that Holmes’s attempt to construe his August visit “as a cry for help about government misconduct, or a desire to recant his trial testimony, is off-base.”

The former lab director said he’ll comply with a judge’s request to appear for an Oct. 17 hearing to vouch for his testimony, while complaining that Holmes is now trying to “invade his privacy” with a subpoena for his personal records.

“There is no legitimate basis for the defendant’s insinuation that Dr. Rosendorff believes the government manipulated him or that there is reason to doubt the credibility of his testimony,” according to his filing.

Rosendorff added that his visit to Holmes’s residence “was part of an effort to forgive her for the pain and suffering her actions have caused in his life,” according to the filing. He wanted to explain his feelings about testifying against “the mother of a young child potentially going to prison.”

US District Judge Edward Davila’s willingness to delay Holmes’s sentencing to hear for himself from Rosendorff had created a low-probability opening for her to win a new trial. But Rosendorff’s forceful statement that he stands by his testimony diminishes what legal experts have said was already a long-shot attempt.

Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of defrauding investors and conspiracy for her role in the collapse of the startup she founded that reached a peak valuation of $9 billion. Former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of similar counts, as well as defrauding patients.

On Wednesday, the judge rescheduled Holmes’s sentencing for Nov. 18.

At trial Rosendorff said he warned Holmes about the inaccuracies of Theranos blood tests and resigned before the company’s rollout in Walgreens stores. He was the primary source for journalist John Carreyrou’s book, “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” about Theranos’s demise.

Rosendorff asked Davila to block the subpoena from Holmes that he said would require him to search through more than a year’s worth of “sensitive” communications with family, friends and others. He called the records request “a fishing expedition” whose goal is to “make him look like a liar.”

“Dr. Rosendorff has been through enough,” according to the filing. “He was bullied, intimidated, and harassed by Theranos senior executives and lawyers working on the company’s behalf. His professional reputation has been tainted by his association with Theranos, a company known best as a spectacular fraud.”

Seth Kretzer, a criminal defense lawyer not involved in the case, said the judge is likely to grant the lab director’s request.

By wielding a subpoena to go beyond what Davila has said will be a very limited hearing to revisit Rosendorff’s testimony, lawyers for Holmes are “playing with fire” at a time when she “needs this judge” to show her some leniency at sentencing, Kretzer said.

The case is US v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

