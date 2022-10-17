(Bloomberg) -- A key government witness from Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes’s fraud trial told a judge he visited her home in August unannounced not because he regretted testifying against her, but because he felt bad that she’ll be leaving her family behind when she’s sent to prison.

Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff’s assertion at a court hearing Monday that he stands by his testimony will likely doom Holmes’s request for a new trial based on her lawyers’ concerns that Rosendorff made remorseful comments during the home visit.

Rosendorff was asked by US District Judge Edward Davila if he testified honestly at the trial.

“Truthfully and honestly to the best of my recollection,” Rosendorff said at the hearing in federal court in San Jose, California.

When Rosendorff was asked by a lawyer for Holmes what was weighing on him when he decided to visit, the scientist said he understood that Holmes was pregnant with her second child. Her first is a little more than a year old.

He said felt “distressed and uncomfortable,” adding that she was going to have a child during the “formative years of their lives.”

“Elizabeth’s children will grow up without a mother to raise them,” Rosendorff said. “I have my own five-year-old child.”

Holmes’s defense team has said that Rosendorff sounded deeply distressed on the evening he visited and told her partner, Billy Evans, that he couldn’t sleep because prosecutors had twisted his testimony.

Rosendorff told the judge Monday he didn’t feel as if his testimony was manipulated or he was pressured in any way.

Under questioning by Holmes’s lawyer Lance Wade, Rosendorff said he “wasn’t angry at the government” and that giving testimony against this former boss “was doing my civic duty.”

“I don’t want to help Ms. Holmes,” he said. “At this point she needs to pay her debt to society.”

Criminal defense lawyers give Holmes essentially zero chance of succeeding with her argument that the encounter with Rosendorff might warrant a new trial. The standard for such a request is high to begin with and they’re rarely granted, said Jennifer Kennedy Park.

Lawyers for Holmes need to prove that new evidence revealed at Monday’s hearing would likely have led to an acquittal, she said. “That seems unlikely in this scenario, particularly because Dr. Rosendorff is sticking by his trial testimony,” Kennedy Park said.

Davila didn’t issue a ruling at the conclusion of Monday’s hearing. Both sides will submit more written arguments.

Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of defrauding investors and conspiracy for her role in the collapse of the startup she founded that reached a peak valuation of $9 billion. Former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of similar counts, as well as defrauding patients.

(Updates with Rosendorff statements in court)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.