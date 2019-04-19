(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying the country can’t afford to ignore the obstruction uncovered by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty,” the Massachusetts senator wrote in a series of tweets. “That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States.”

Mueller’s report released Thursday identified at least 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president, including discouraging others from cooperating with the Russia probe and dangling possible pardons.

Warren’s impeachment calls comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants have been trying to tamp down calls from progressive lawmakers in that chamber and others to begin impeachment proceedings.

Up until now, Mueller’s investigation has caused barely a ripple on the presidential campaign trail. Voters rarely mention it in questions to the candidates, and the contenders themselves have focused more on pocketbook issues like wages and health insurance.

Since Mueller’s report was released, several of the Democratic presidential contenders have suggested that impeachment should be under discussion, and some have urged further investigation. Warren’s comments appear to be the most direct call for the House to act.

“Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress. ‘Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.’ The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment,” she tweeted.

To contact the reporter on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.