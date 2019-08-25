(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren drew the largest crowd of her presidential campaign Sunday in Seattle, as an estimated 15,000 people turned out to support what she calls a movement for change.

When touting her wealth tax of 2 cents on every dollar of assets above $50 million, Warren drew chants of “2 cents! 2 cents!” The loudest applause came when she called for overturning the Supreme Court’s ruling that lifted campaign finance restrictions.

Warren, who is running on a platform of economic populism with proposals such as the wealth tax and more regulation, comes in second behind Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in many polls.

She took an implicit jab at her rival when asked by an attendee how she plans to defeat Donald Trump without sinking to his level.

“We’re not gonna win this by just saying ‘not Trump,’” Warren said at the International Fountain Park. “It’s not enough to be not Trump.”

Warren faces lingering concerns from many Democratic voters about whether she can defeat Trump in a general election. The perception that Biden, a former vice president, is the most electable candidate is central to his enduring strength.

“I know how to fight and I know how to win,” Warren said, vowing not to back down from Trump’s bullying. She said that “a country that elects Donald Trump is a country with serious problems” that must be tackled.

The Massachusetts senator spoke of her childhood struggles after her father’s death, lamenting that her mother’s minimum wage job that supported her family wouldn’t have been enough today. She highlighted her three priorities of “attacking corruption,” structural economic change and protecting the democracy.

Asked about the size of the crowd after the rally, Warren told reporters: “I just think it’s a sign that people are ready for change in Washington.”

Warren said that to achieve legislative success on issues like climate change, “we need crowds like this — people who are pushing from the outside.”

