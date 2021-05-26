(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon is the longest serving bank chief who testified before Congress Wednesday, but to the Senate’s biggest critic of Wall Street, he’s also “the star of the overdraft show.”Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren lit into Dimon, as she sought to make the point that banks kept charging onerous fees to customers struggling during the pandemic -- even as regulators in Washington eased rules for lenders. JPMorgan, Warren claimed, made almost $1.5 billion from overdrafts last year, seven times more per account than its competitors. Still, it didn’t automatically waive the penalties as the government had suggested.

Dimon, appearing at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, sharply disputed Warren’s analysis and said the firm dropped its overdraft fees for customers who requested relief. “I think your numbers are totally inaccurate,” he told the senator as the two talked over each other in a contentious exchange.

Warren, who said banks collectively took in $4 billion in overdraft fees last year, accused Dimon of ducking her question and asked him to return the money. He refused.

“You and your colleagues come in today to talk about how you stepped up and took care of customers during the pandemic, and it’s a bunch of baloney,” replied Warren.

