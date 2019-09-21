(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren took the lead in Iowa in a new state poll released Saturday, barely dislodging former Vice President Joe Biden from the No. 1 spot in the state, putting the two of them in a statistical tie.

Warren has the support of 22% of likely participants in the Iowa caucuses, up 7 percentage points from June. Biden landed in second place with 20%, down slightly from June. Though the result is in the poll’s 4 percentage point margin of error, it’s the first time Warren has led Biden in the Iowa Poll series.

Bernie Sanders was in third place at 11% and Pete Buttigieg stayed in fourth place ahead of Kamala Harris, but dropped slightly to 9% of poll respondents.

Harris fell 1 percentage point from June to poll at 6%, while Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker both polled at 3%. Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Andrew Yang polled at 2%. All other candidates polled at 1% or less.

Still, the field is fluid. Nearly two thirds of respondents said they still haven’t made their final decisions and could be persuaded to support another candidate.

The Iowa caucuses lead off the nominating contest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Feb. 3.

The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa poll was released Saturday as 18 candidates gathered in Iowa to attend the Polk County Steak Fry. The poll of 602 likely 2020 Democratic caucus participants was conducted by Selzer & Co. from September 14-18.

