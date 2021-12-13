(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said the Internal Revenue Service should “commit right now” to rolling out free online tax filing for Americans.

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles for Americans seeking government benefits, and it also requires the Internal Revenue Service to call back taxpayers instead of keeping them on hold.

Warren has criticized Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax, in the past as well as the IRS for partnering with big companies for the free filing program. She has also previously introduced legislation that would require the IRS to create a free online tax preparation service.

