(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren again urged US securities regulators to investigate whether Tesla Inc.’s board violated rules governing the independence of company directors.

In a letter to US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday, Warren said recent events have deepened her concerns that the electric-car maker’s board lacks independence from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

The Massachusetts Democrat pointed to the January decision by a Delaware judge to void Musk’s $55 billion pay package and his subsequent threats to move Tesla’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas.

“A clear, years-long pattern has emerged where the board has failed to adequately address conduct by Mr. Musk that may harm Tesla shareholders,” Warren said in the letter, which was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Warren urged the SEC in July to probe the Tesla board’s failure to address possible misappropriations of resources by Musk and conflicts of interest stemming from his ownership of X, the social-media platform.

--With assistance from Dana Hull.

