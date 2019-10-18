(Bloomberg) -- In her latest attack against private equity firms, Senator Elizabeth Warren called on Blackstone Group Inc., KKR & Co. and others to provide information on their involvement with companies that engage in surprise medical billing.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who is seeking her party’s presidential nomination, joined two House colleagues in sending letters to five firms seeking details on their investments in medical transport and doctor staffing firms accused of charging patients exorbitant prices for out-of-network emergency care.

“We have concerns about the rapid spread and effect of private equity investment in many sectors of the economy,” Warren said in the letter that was also signed by House Democrats Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Lloyd Doggett of Texas. “We are particularly concerned about your firm’s investment in physician staffing companies or emergency medical transportation service companies.”

The letter cited findings that two-thirds of U.S. hospitals rely on private physician staffing companies, many of which are owned by private equity firms. They also noted that two-thirds of air ambulance trips and half of ambulance rides aren’t covered by insurers.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has advanced a bill that would protect patients against unexpected bills when they receive treatment by out-of-network doctors working at in-network hospitals. Members of the Senate are trying to work out differences over legislation to address the issue.

Warren could use the information from the private equity firms to build support for her “Stop Wall Street Looting Act.” Her bill would limit the dividends private equity firms can pay themselves and restrict tax breaks for the debt placed on the companies they buy. She has previously attacked private equity firms’ over their investments in private prisons, for-profit colleges and manufactured housing communities.

The lawmakers asked the firms to respond by Oct. 30.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elizabeth Dexheimer in Washington at edexheimer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jesse Westbrook at jwestbrook1@bloomberg.net, Gregory Mott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.