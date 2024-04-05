(Bloomberg) -- An Ellington Management Group fund designed to buy residential mortgage debt returned about 24% from the start of 2023 through January as the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle comes to an end, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Ellington secured those gains through the Ellington Mortgage Recovery Fund II, which along other sidecars, manages about $300 million, the person added. The prior iteration of the investment vehicle returned more than 28% over its lifespan, between 2020 and mid-2022, the person said, noting that it returned the capital.

The gains on residential mortgage bonds come as the Fed starts contemplating interest rate cuts after an aggressive hiking cycle. Although US homeowners have held up well overall in the past two years, rising debt costs are starting to impact the consumer, who’s falling behind in other types of debt such as auto loans.

Ellington is also doubling down on another part of the market: commercial real estate debt. The firm has launched a new fund — dubbed Ellington Commercial Real Estate Fund II — to invest in bridge and distressed loans, as well as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Distressed assets are expected to make up about 50% of the strategy, the person said.

Leo Huang, Ellington’s head of CRE debt, will act as the fund’s portfolio manager. Huang also ran its predecessor, ECRE, which closed in 2020 and raised $200 million in capital, the person added.

“I think we are going into peak loan defaults given initial maturities and sponsors running out of money,” Huang said in a note to investors.

The vehicle will capitalize on troubled assets in real estate which are starting to surge, with some of the structured bonds that repackage them such as collateralized loan obligations looking riskier. Investors have also withdrawn money from core real estate funds over the past year, as they grapple with slumping commercial property values.

Founded in 1994 by Michael Vranos, Ellington has about $10 billion in assets under management buying residential and commercial mortgages, consumer and corporate debt among other products.

