(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management bought about $1 billion of the junk-bond deal supporting its own buyout of software company Citrix Systems Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Paul Singer run firm was enticed by the steep discount the banks that underwrote and distributed the Citrix financing commitment offered on the debt, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction. The 6.5% secured bonds priced at 83.6 cents on the dollar Tuesday, bringing the all-in yield on the debt to around 10%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. also bought $500 million of the $4 billion bond deal, the people said.

The decision helped support a transaction that banks struggled to sell to investors for months. Wall Street banks underwrote a $15 billion debt package in January to fund Vista Equity Partners and Elliott’s buyout of Citrix. Since then, credit conditions have worsened and borrowing costs have spiked, forcing the banks to absorb steep losses to offload the risk, and also sweeten the covenant package.

Firms led by Credit Suisse Group AG lost more than $500 million on the secured bond portion alone, Bloomberg reported.

Read more: Wall Street Banks Set to Lose About $600 Million on Citrix Debt

Elliott initially contributed about $2 billion of new cash equity into the transaction, according to debt marketing documents. Adding the debt increases the sponsor’s investment in the company to around $3 billion total.

Representatives for Elliott and Apollo declined to comment. Representatives for Credit Suisse and Vista didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.