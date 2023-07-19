Elliott Builds Stake in Catalent to Push for Changes

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has built a significant stake in Catalent Inc. and is pushing for changes to the drugmaker’s board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The activist investor has been interviewing potential candidates for the Somerset, New Jersey-based company’s board, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public.

Representatives for Elliott and Catalent declined to comment.

Life-sciences company Danaher Corp. expressed interest earlier this year in buying Catalent, which helps drug companies develop and manufacture medicines and vaccines, Bloomberg News has reported.

Problems at a Catalent production facility led US regulators to deny a key drug application from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bloomberg News reported last month. Catalent’s stock has dropped 55% in the past year, giving the company a market value of $8.35 billion.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Elliott had taken a stake in Catalent.

--With assistance from Michelle F. Davis.

