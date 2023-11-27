(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has revived calls for changes at Crown Castle Inc. after disclosing a roughly $2 billion stake in the tower operator.

The activist investor said in a letter on Monday that Crown Castle should install new management and board leadership, conduct a strategic and operating review of its fiber business, optimize its incentive plan and improve corporate governance.

Elliott also said it intends to nominate new directors for the majority of positions on Crown Castle’s board at the US-listed company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting.

“The company’s stock price is near six-year lows, and the underperformance we highlighted in 2020 has only worsened,” Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn and senior portfolio manager Jason Genrich wrote in the letter. “We believe change is required at Crown Castle, and we are committed to doing our part to ensure that shareholders get the change they deserve.”

Crown Castle’s board “remains confident” in the company’s executive leadership, it said in a statement.

“We look forward to reviewing Elliott’s materials and are open to commencing a constructive engagement,” Crown Castle said.

Elliott in 2020 called for Crown Castle to conduct a strategic review of its fiber business and said it had received expressions of interest in the division. The New York-based investor, which had a $1 billion in position in Crown Castle at that time, also asked the company to refresh its board.

In Monday’s letter, Elliott said Crown Castle’s current leadership team had “destroyed billions of dollars of value through its capital-allocation decisions.” It also said the fiber business produced disappointing returns after $19 billion worth of investment.

Crown Castle rose 4.2% to $107.94 at 1:13 p.m. in New York trading Monday, giving the company a market value of about $47 billion.

Crown Castle rents outs its towers to mobile carriers including AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. under long-term agreements. The company in July announced a restructuring plan to reduce coasts, including cutting headcount by about 15%.

